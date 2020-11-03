Jersey tax reform proposals criticised for lack of detail ahead of vote

Politicians will debate proposals to reform Jersey's tax system later - but the plans have drawn criticism from a leading tax expert for lacking in detail.

If all islanders move onto a current year basis, the 2019 bills for around two thirds of the island's taxpayers - around 45,000 people - will remain outstanding. If approved by the States Assembly, that outstanding balance could be paid back over 20 years rather than the original 10 proposed.

The tax liability for 2019 has got to be paid, it's just a matter of making it easier for people who might be in more difficult financial situations than anticipated because of Covid. Deputy Susie Pinel, Jersey's Treasury Minister

However, a Jersey tax expert has criticised the plans saying they seem to be 'very much more of the same' from the government.

John Shenton says the current proposals are lacking in detail, adding that they should not have been tabled for debate in their current form as they do not contain the full regulations.

Tax expert John Shenton says the proposals should not be debated in their current form. Credit: ITV Channel TV