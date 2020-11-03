Jersey tax reform proposals criticised for lack of detail ahead of vote
Politicians will debate proposals to reform Jersey's tax system later - but the plans have drawn criticism from a leading tax expert for lacking in detail.
If all islanders move onto a current year basis, the 2019 bills for around two thirds of the island's taxpayers - around 45,000 people - will remain outstanding. If approved by the States Assembly, that outstanding balance could be paid back over 20 years rather than the original 10 proposed.
The tax liability for 2019 has got to be paid, it's just a matter of making it easier for people who might be in more difficult financial situations than anticipated because of Covid.
However, a Jersey tax expert has criticised the plans saying they seem to be 'very much more of the same' from the government.
John Shenton says the current proposals are lacking in detail, adding that they should not have been tabled for debate in their current form as they do not contain the full regulations.
All we've got instead is a two-page, very vague idea which doesn't seem to address any of the problems in relation to the pandemic. The tax office can't deal with current payments, so to spread that over another 20 years or until I reach pension age - I can't see the benefit to the government whatsoever in the proposals. Actually, they would appear to be better off leaving it as it is.