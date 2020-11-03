No plans for border testing facility in Alderney

The States of Guernsey says there are currently no plans to introduce border testing for passengers arriving into Alderney.

Instead, passengers travelling into the island will continue to be tested in Guernsey. They will then go back through Airport security to re-board the aircraft for travel into the island.

A spokesperson for the States of Guernsey said the system currently in place is deemed to be the most 'safe, efficient and resilient' solution, but it will remain under review

Direct flights between Alderney and Southampton will remain suspended until a border testing system is rolled out in the island - meaning passengers must continue to travel via Guernsey to reach the UK.

The Bailiwick of Guernsey moved into phase 5c of its lockdown exit, which includes the option for inbound travelers to be tested at Guernsey Airport.

The airport is working to ensure that any interline flights are as efficient as possible in terms of timings. This ensures efficiency within our end to end process and that those passengers who are travelling onwards to Alderney and Sark will receive their test results in a timely fashion. States of Guernsey spokesperson

Day seven tests in Alderney will continue to be arranged and carried out at Mignot Memorial Hospital.

The States also encourages anyone travelling into the island privately by sea or air should inform the Border Agency at least 24 hours ahead of their arrival into Alderney.

Passengers travelling within the Bailiwick will not need to use the Travel Tracker system.