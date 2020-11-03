Police appeal after several injured in St Helier fight

Police are appealing for information after a fight in St Helier in the early hours of Sunday morning (1 November).

It happened near the Blue Note Bar on Broad Street at around 1:10am.

A small group of men and women were involved in the fight, which saw several people injured and one taken to hospital for treatment. They were later discharged.

Two men were arrested later that day - a 33-year-old for affray and a 34-year-old on suspicion of assault and affray. Both have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, especially the man who called them to report it.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the States of Jersey Police on 01534 612612, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.