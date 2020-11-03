Use of tasers by all Jersey police officers to be trialled for a year

States Members in Jersey have approved the use of tasers by police officers at their own discretion, for a trial period of one year.Since 2014 tasers have been deployed, but not without authorisation being given each time.Use of tasers will still have to be justified and compliant with existing legislation and policing guidelines.The Children, Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel recommended a number of amendments to the original proposition.One amendment requested that tasers would only be made available to police officers who have completed the five-day taser course and passed their two-year probationary period. This was accepted by the Home Affairs Minister, who confirmed this was already part of common practice within the States of Jersey Police.The majority of the debate centred on an additional amendment which sought to make it obligatory for police body cameras to be switched on by all attending officers during the deployment of a taser.Whilst he said the recording of taser use was also common practice and that he supported the amendment in principle, his concern was that the requirement might not 'be feasible in every circumstance'.

Therefore, whilst in complete agreement with the Panel that body-worn footage is a crucial aspect of governance around the use of taser, I am uncomfortable with the potential for the Assembly to require something of the Police which is potentially operationally unfeasible in all circumstances.' Constable Len Norman, Jersey's Home Affairs Minister

Constable Norman said the technology could fail, the battery could run out, or the device fall on the ground. Depending on the situation, the officer also might not have time to put the camera on. As a result he asked that the wording be amended to make body cam recording applicable 'wherever practicable'

Deputy Rob Ward, who is Chairman of the Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel, told members 'this is about two words' and whether the States Assembly wants the phrase 'wherever practicable'

By having the default position explicit, that cameras will be switched on, we have an opportunity to reassure both officers and the public that the incidents are recorded, which increases accountability, provides an opportunity for training and it looks at the situation itself. Deputy Rob Ward

The Home Affairs Minister's wording was eventually adopted, together with the updated amendments. Since the use of tasers was approved in 2014, the Assembly heard that tasers have been deployed on 341 occasions, although only fired in 2% of those incidents.The Home Affairs Minister told the Assembly that the ambition would be to train another 20 officers, which would enable two officers to carry a taser on each of the five operational 24 hour shifts.At the end of the trial period the Home Affairs Minister will be required to report back to the States with a breakdown on the number of times a taser has been used.The breakdown is to include:

The number of times a taser has been used on a person under the age of 18.

The number of times it has been used in a situation involving a person undergoing a mental health episode or crisis.

A breakdown of the gender, age and ethnicity of people on whom a taser has been used.

The number of times a taser has been used by an officer who is on his own.

The States Assembly will then have an opportunity to decide whether to extend the use of tasers on the above principles, beyond the one-year trial period.