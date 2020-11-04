Clifftop or beach weddings in Guernsey get the go ahead from March

Couples will be able to get married on clifftop or beaches in Guernsey from 1 March 2021.

The law changes which allow outdoor weddings have been officially rubber stamped.

It will mean couples can choose to be married in a number of different venues around the island, including hotels. It will also be permitted to be married outside, be that in the garden of a house or hotel, on the cliffs or on the beach.

The new Law replaces the Marriage Law of 1919 which was considered outdated and did not meet the requirements of modern society.

Civil celebrants will be able to solemnise the nuptials. They will undergo training from the Registrar-General of Marriages and will operate either privately or through one of the island's wedding services companies.

Anybody interested in applying to become a Civil Celebrant should contact the Registrar-General’s Office on 01481 725777 and ask for Jane Henaghen for further information.