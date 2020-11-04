Grassroots football can continue in Jersey, despite England lockdown

Grassroots football in Jersey can continue, despite an FA suspension for training and matches in England.

Yesterday, the FA suspended all “non-elite” and grassroots football activity in England from this Thursday (5 November).

This is in line with the UK Government’s decision to introduce new national Covid-19 restrictions in England.

The Jersey Football Association says the suspension does not currently apply to football in Jersey.

Clubs in the island are allowed to continue with training and matches, so long as they comply with all FA and Government of Jersey guidelines.

In a statement, Tim Pryor, Jersey FA Communications Manager, reminded clubs that, "Jersey’s Chief Minister reiterated this week that new restrictions in England do not apply to Jersey by default, and has reassured islanders that there is no need to introduce similar wide-reaching measures in the island at the moment".