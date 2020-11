Guernsey has received a special mention in the US Election coverage.

In a clip shown on Bloomberg TV, reporters compared the current election count to the one that took place in Guernsey last month.

They also couldn't resist giving in to stereotypes, jokingly asking: "Are there more cows on Guernsey than people?"

WATCH the clip here...

On social media, one islander jumped to Guernsey's defence, stating: "Our cows deserve better".