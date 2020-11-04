Guernsey haunted house raises £2.5k for good causes

Visitors to a Halloween house have raised more £2,500 for good causes in Guernsey.

Debbie Duport and her brother, Paul Skipton, helped to design and decorate the house in St Sampson's.

The money will be split with the Guernsey Alzheimer’s Association and the Roustel Ward at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

Last year, nearly £3,000 was raised and, even though the attraction is now closed, the hope is still to reach the same this year.

Please can you thank everyone who came to visit the house and hope they enjoyed it and thank everyone for their donations. We are still receiving donations and hoping to get to £3k, so please let me know if you would like to donate. Debbie DuPort and Paul Skipton