Guernsey's new government meets for first time

Guernsey's new Chief Minister insists the new Policy and Resources Committee will set far more achievable goals than the last.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache has emphasised his desire for more action, and the need to get things done. It comes as Guernsey's new government met for the first time today following the appointment of committee members.

With a collaborative, cogent and purposeful States much can be achieved in the next four years and eight months. The Policy & Resources Committee intends to operate in a collaborative and transparent way throughout the whole of this term. The vision of this Policy & Resources Committee, and we believe of this States, is action. That is getting things done. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

There was also more political jousting between Deputy Ferbrache and former Chief Minister, Deputy Gavin St Pier.

The former leader quizzed the current one on whether he had stopped working at his legal firm as he previously said he would.

Deputy St Pier admitted he was "disappointed" to hear that Deputy Ferbrache is still acting as a consultant.