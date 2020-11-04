Jersey Census to be taken on 21 March 2021

States Members in Jersey have agreed that a new census should be taken on 21 March next year.The census sets out to conduct a count of the entire population alongside key demographic population data. The information feeds directly into government planning.Members also agreed that the census will collate additional data on two new topics; people's general state of health, and whether they have any physical or mental disabilities or chronic illness which impacts on their daily life .In addition, it will include two voluntary questions in relation to islanders' sexual orientation and gender identity.Statistics Jersey is required by law to undertake a census at regular intervals and to collect a variety of information from citizens as stipulated by the Statistics and Census (Jersey) Law 2018.The United Nations recommends that a population census be taken at least every ten years. A census has taken place in Jersey approximately every ten years since 1821.The last census in Jersey took place on 27 March 2011.