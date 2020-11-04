Jersey Population Plan to be debated before end of 2021

Jersey's population policy must be prepared for debate by the end of 2021.

Politicians backed the deadline, put forward in a proposition by Deputy Jess Perchard, in the States Assembly.

Under the proposition, the plan must be used to 'inform and underpin the planning assumptions in future Island Plans', and they would include any population targets identified in the plans.

Deputy Perchard also called for the name of the plans to be changed from 'Migration Policy', describing the term as 'inaccurate'.

In the States Assembly, members also backed plans for a census to be taken on 21 March 2021.