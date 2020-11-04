No more 'green' zones left in England under Jersey rules as Torridge goes amber

The last remaining 'green' zone in England under Jersey's travel guidance will move to 'amber' this weekend.

Torridge in North Devon was the final region islanders would be able to travel to without the need to isolate upon their return.

But, from Saturday 7 November, anyone travelling from there will need to isolate for five days.

In addition to this change, the following areas of England will change from amber to red:

Arun

Broadland

Cheltenham

Chichester

City of London

Dover

Eastbourne

East Hampshire

Forest of Dean

Gosport

Havant

Horsham

King's Lynn and West Norfolk

Lewes

Maidstone

Medway

Mid Sussex

North Devon

Somerset West and Taunton

South Cambridgeshire

South Hams

Stroud

Teignbridge

Tewkesbury

Tonbridge and Malling

Wealdon

West Devon

Worthing

Click here to use our interactive travel guidance maps for Jersey and Guernsey.