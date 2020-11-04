No more 'green' zones left in England under Jersey rules as Torridge goes amber
The last remaining 'green' zone in England under Jersey's travel guidance will move to 'amber' this weekend.
Torridge in North Devon was the final region islanders would be able to travel to without the need to isolate upon their return.
But, from Saturday 7 November, anyone travelling from there will need to isolate for five days.
In addition to this change, the following areas of England will change from amber to red:
Arun
Broadland
Cheltenham
Chichester
City of London
Dover
Eastbourne
East Hampshire
Forest of Dean
Gosport
Havant
Horsham
King's Lynn and West Norfolk
Lewes
Maidstone
Medway
Mid Sussex
North Devon
Somerset West and Taunton
South Cambridgeshire
South Hams
Stroud
Teignbridge
Tewkesbury
Tonbridge and Malling
Wealdon
West Devon
Worthing
Click here to use our interactive travel guidance maps for Jersey and Guernsey.