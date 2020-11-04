No more 'green' zones left in England under Jersey rules as Torridge goes amber

Credit: ITV Channel TV

The last remaining 'green' zone in England under Jersey's travel guidance will move to 'amber' this weekend.

Torridge in North Devon was the final region islanders would be able to travel to without the need to isolate upon their return.

But, from Saturday 7 November, anyone travelling from there will need to isolate for five days.

In addition to this change, the following areas of England will change from amber to red:

  • Arun

  • Broadland

  • Cheltenham

  • Chichester

  • City of London

  • Dover

  • Eastbourne

  • East Hampshire

  • Forest of Dean

  • Gosport

  • Havant

  • Horsham

  • King's Lynn and West Norfolk

  • Lewes

  • Maidstone

  • Medway

  • Mid Sussex

  • North Devon

  • Somerset West and Taunton

  • South Cambridgeshire

  • South Hams

  • Stroud

  • Teignbridge

  • Tewkesbury

  • Tonbridge and Malling

  • Wealdon

  • West Devon

  • Worthing

Click here to use our interactive travel guidance maps for Jersey and Guernsey.