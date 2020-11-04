Only one guest allowed at baby scans in Guernsey from January
Only one guest will be able to attend baby scans in Guernsey from the new year.
As of 1 January 2021, mums-to-be can only take one other adult, or a child over the age of 14, with them.
Health & Social Care says anyone attending "must be able to sit quietly during the examination".
On occasion, having more than one observer/guest attending can distract the sonographer and, in line with many other NHS hospitals, we need to ensure that concentration is maintained and important observations are not missed. We are making this change to provide the absolute best possible service we can for mum and baby(ies).