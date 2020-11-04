President of Alderney States faces challenger for re-election

The President of the States of Alderney will face a challenger in his efforts to be re-elected to the role.

Veteran States member Louis Jean has announced he will stand for the position, having been proposed by Ray Parkin and seconded by Mel Manley.

The current President William Tate, who was elected in June 2019, was proposed by Barbara Benfield and seconded by Julie Maxwell.

The President is responsible for chairing States Meetings and is elected on a four-year basis.

Islanders will be able to cast their ballots at the Island Hall between 9.30am and 6.30pm on Saturday 14 November.