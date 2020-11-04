Source of Guernsey Covid cluster found - but not disclosed to public

The source of a cluster of Covid cases in Guernsey has been found - but Health & Social Care will not reveal it publicly.

Last month, ten new cases were confirmed - six related to a specific venue, three were family members and one was a work colleague.

However, contact tracers said they were "unable to identify" the source of infection.

Now, the team say they believe that "all necessary steps" have been take to ensure that the spread has been identified and contained", but will not say anymore about what those processes are.

The only detail they provided was that the infection did not come from a student, and 268 contacts were tested as a result of this cluster.