Superheroes needed for Jersey's At Home Winter Wonderwheels challenge

A virtual disability sport event is returning to Jersey this winter - and needs superheroes to come forward to take on the challenge.

The At Home Winter Wonderwheels event, which runs until Sunday 6 December, will see participants complete a 20km challenge - by walking, running, pushing or wheeling their way to the virtual finish line.

They can also join a team to set their own goal of between 100m and 1,000km. The only entry requirement is that at least one team members considers themselves to have some type of disability.

The team behind the initiative hopes it can emulate the success of its At Home Superhero Challenge which was held earlier in the summer.

We’re absolutely thrilled Move More Jersey are supporting the Superhero Series again this winter and we look forward to even more participants in the island taking part in the At Home Winter Wonderwheels challenge and the Superheroes Around the World Race! Sophia Warner, Founder of the Superhero Series

The challenge is being staged in Jersey in partnership with Move More Jersey.

Specific sessions for those who have signed up to take part are being organised at Cycle Without Limits, an inclusive cycle centre which opened in October.

Participants are encouraged to pull on their best superhero attire.