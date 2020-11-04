Tax reform proposals approved for Jersey

States Members have approved a controversial change to the island's tax system, which will move all islanders to paying on their current earnings. Three quarters of islanders are still being taxed in arrears.

The intention to move all islanders onto CYB was announced in last year's Government Plan, but has been accelerated due to the impact of Covid-19.The Treasury Minister says the proposals will assist those worst affected by the pandemic, whose income may have dropped significantly and who may struggle to pay their 2019 bill based on their 2020 income. Paying on their current earnings this year would likely lead to a lower tax-rate for 2020, which would keep more money in their pockets, which in turn would help the wider economic recovery.

The tax liability for 2019 has got to be paid, it's just a matter of making it easier for people who might be in more difficult financial situations than anticipated because of Covid. Deputy Susie Pinel, Jersey's Treasury Minister

The self-employed and others who pay on account, will have the choice on whether to defer their November payment. That was one of the key reasons for bringing the change forward sooner, as many would otherwise be faced with a tax bill they wouldn't be able to pay later this month. Whilst the law would not come into effect until next year, this group of tax payers would already be able to benefit from that change.The original proposal was to freeze the 2019 tax liability until 2023 and then give people between five and ten years to repay the debt. Following consultation and submissions from Scrutiny that proposal has been revised to allow people more flexibility in their repayment options and extending repayment plans to a 20 year period if required. This was felt particularly important for young families and was done in recognition that 'households at different stages of life have very different financial situations.' The proposals drew criticism from experts, islanders and states members. A petition to scrap the plans and write off 2019s tax liability drew over 5000 signatures.

A tax expert, ahead of the vote, criticised the proposals for being lacking in detail and said they should not have been tabled for debate in their current form, without the full regulations.

All we've got instead is a two-page, very vague idea which doesn't seem to address any of the problems in relation to the pandemic. The tax office can't deal with current payments, so to spread that over another 20 years or until I reach pension age - I can't see the benefit to the government whatsoever in the proposals. Actually, they would appear to be better off leaving it as it is. John Shenton, Tax director at Grant Thornton

The Treasury Minister will have to bring the Regulations to the States for a separate debate.