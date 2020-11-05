There are calls for Jersey politicians to debate the Chief Executive's accountability to islanders.

An online petition has been set up after it was revealed that Charlie Parker - the island's top civil servant - has a second £50,000 a year role, working as a Non-Executive Director for a real estate company.

The Chief Minister acknowledged in his statement on 2 November that the Non-Executive Director role is “not compatible” with the existing duties of the CEO role so this petition calls for the Chief Minister to publicly communicate the consequences of this assessment of the CEO’s NED role. Online petition

If the e-petition gets 1,000 signatures, ministers must respond. If it reaches 5,000, it will be considered for debate in the States Assembly.