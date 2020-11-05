Covid case confirmed at Jersey College for Girls

A case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at Jersey College for Girls.

The affected student is isolating at home, along with the rest of their household, and is following the public health guidance.

While the direct contacts of the student are identified and contacted, the year group have been asked to go home and to remain at home until this process is completed. Siblings in other year groups can attend school as normal.

The college will remain open following advice from Environmental and Public Health.