Five star night for Jersey Zoo at awards ceremony

Jersey Zoo is celebrating after winning more gold awards than any other zoo in an annual Zoo Awards.

In total, the zoo won five golds at the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums awards, including two for its work in conservation. The first was for the charity’s work to save the world’s rarest duck, the Madagascar pochard.

The second gold award in this category was for the Agile Frog Project in Jersey, which aims to ensure the future of this local species in the island.

It also won a gold award for its Go Wild Gorillas art trail - Jersey’s largest ever public art trail - and a silver award for its Butterfly Kaleidoscope exhibit.