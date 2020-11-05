Guernsey housing sales top half a billion so far this year
The Channel Islands are experiencing a housing boom this year despite coronavirus. There has been a 15% rise in house sales in Guernsey, with more than half a billion pounds worth of property changing hands so far this year.
Value of Guernsey property transactions between January and October 2020.
Value of Guernsey property transactions in 2019.
October alone saw 208 transactions totalling more than £100 million.
Value of Guernsey property transactions in October 2020.
Value of Guernsey property transactions in October 2019.
Jersey is seeing a similar trend - with prices holding strong.
Just before we went into lockdown there was talk of 14%, 10% reductions. We came out and that really didn't happen. People were able to borrow the money, and there was enough demand for property, people wanting them, that they were able to then see them through.