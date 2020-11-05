Guernsey housing sales top half a billion so far this year

The Channel Islands are experiencing a housing boom this year despite coronavirus. There has been a 15% rise in house sales in Guernsey, with more than half a billion pounds worth of property changing hands so far this year.

£550,664,790 Value of Guernsey property transactions between January and October 2020.

£475,812,041 Value of Guernsey property transactions in 2019.

October alone saw 208 transactions totalling more than £100 million.

£103,057,797 Value of Guernsey property transactions in October 2020.

£63,492,287 Value of Guernsey property transactions in October 2019.

Jersey is seeing a similar trend - with prices holding strong.