Island politicians to discuss post-Covid economy at international conference

Senior politicians from the Channel Islands will join a virtual international conference today (Friday 6 November.)

Chief Ministers Senator John Le Fondré and Deputy Peter Ferbrache will join the British-Irish Council Summit, which will discuss ways to help economies recover from the impact of coronavirus.

The virtual conference will be led by Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and will be attended by representatives from across the British Isles and Republic of Ireland.

As well as the Chief Ministers of Jersey and Guernsey, the Summit will be attended by:

Micheál Martin TD, Taoiseach of Ireland

Michael Gove MP, representing the UK Government

Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales

Arlene Foster MLA, First Minister of Northern Ireland

Michelle O'Neill , Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland

Howard Quayle MHK, Chief Minister of the Isle of Man

Politicians were due to meet in person in Scotland in June of this year, but the decision was taken to postpone the summit because of the pandemic.