Jury deciding fate of man accused of killing lover in Jersey

The jury in the trial of a man accused of killing his lover has retired to consider its verdict.

57-year-old Jamie Lee Warn is charged with murdering Zsuzanna Besenyei in May 2018.

He also faces two counts of perverting the course of justice, over allegations he lied to police to cover up what he had done.

Miss Besenyei, 37, was last seen alive at her home at Maufant on 10 May 2018. Her body was found on the beach at Le Pulec by a dog walker six days later.

The prosecution claims text messages sent between her and Mr Warn show she visited his flat the night she disappeared.

They claim Mr Warn killed Miss Besenyei in the hours that followed and hid her body in the boot of her car – a blue Ford Fiesta.

Mr Warn is accused of driving the car to Le Pulec, known locally as Stinky Bay, in the early hours of 14 May and dumping her body on the beach at low tide.

Cell site evidence heard in court said Mr Warn’s phone connected with a mobile phone mast in Guernsey, which can only be reached from Le Pulec, at the time he is accused of dumping the body on the beach.

Cell Site Analyst for States of Jersey Police, Andrew Carpenter said it must be concluded that Mr Warn’s phone was at the beach or a remote part of the headland at that time.

The trial is taking place at Jersey's Royal Court.

The prosecution say he then drove her car onto the beach 500m from La Haule Slip near St Aubin to make it look like Miss Besenyei killed herself.

The car was found with the front windows open and the keys left in the central reservation.

Evidence heard in court say Miss Besenyei was fit and well before her death.

Mr Warn’s defence say the prosecution’s case has been “constructed in the absence of solid evidence.”

Summing up, Mr Warn’s advocate, James Bell said cell site evidence is not ‘infallible’ and that it cannot say ‘who was using the phone at the time.’

No alternative timeline of events has been put forward but Mr Bell said that as no cause of death had been determined for Miss Besenyei, they could not be sure she had been murdered.

Mr Warn denies the charges.