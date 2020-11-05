Number of jobs available in Jersey at three-year low

The number of jobs available in Jersey is at its lowest in three years.

As of June 2020 there were 59,880 jobs, according to the latest labour market report.

There were 51,550 jobs in the private sector - the lowest figure since December 2016.

In the public sector, there were 8,340 jobs - the highest figure since June 2014.

Nine sectors saw a decrease in jobs on an annual basis; the largest decrease (1,670) was in hotels, restaurants and bars. Over the last five years (2015-2020), this sector has seen jobs decrease by almost a quarter.

Other sectors to have seen the largest changes in job numbers over the past five years were:

Private sector education, health and other services (up 1,200 - 18%)

Construction and quarrying (up 680 - 13%)

Wholesale and retail (down 540 - 7%)

Miscellaneous business activities (up 450 - 8%)

Financial and legal activities (up 440 - 3%)

Agriculture and fishing (down 420 - 27%)

Two sectors were essentially unchanged in terms of total jobs - information and communication, and utilities and waste.

Read the full report here.