Remembrance services to be held across Channel Islands this weekend

Acts of remembrance will be held across the Channel Islands this Sunday (11 November).

While services across Guernsey, Alderney and Sark run as normal, because of coronavirus restrictions, the main event in Jersey will be invitation only.

The Field of Remembrance ceremony will be held at the Great War Memorial in St Helier, where there is more open space for people to maintain social distancing.

The service will be restricted to 40 people and there will be an opportunity for up to 60 people to lay wreaths at the Cenotaph.

The pandemic has also meant fundraising has been rather different. The Royal British Legion has been running a pop up shop on King Street selling poppies and merchandise.

The traditional roll of honour, commemorating the Jersey men and women who lost their lives in the Boer and World Wars, is also on display in the shop window.

Alderney

10:45 - Church service11:45 - Two minutes silence and wreath-laying at the CenotaphGuernsey10:35 - Procession starting at the Town Arsenal10:58 - Act of Remembrance and service at the War MemorialJersey11:00 - Act of Remembrance and service at the Cenotaph in St Helier11:00 - Remembrance service at St Mary's ChurchSark10:40 - Procession starting at the Chief Pleas11:00 - Act of Remembrance and service at the War Memorial