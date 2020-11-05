Senator Pallett on why he's lost confidence in Jersey's Chief Minister

Watch Iselin Jones' interview with Steve Pallett.

Senator Steve Pallett, who resigned from his government posts this week to support Senator Moore in her vote of no confidence in the Chief Minister, has spoken to ITV Channel about his reasons for quitting.Senator Pallett was Assistant Minister for both Health and Social Services and Economic Development, Sport and Culture.On Monday, he became one of six signatories to support Senator Moore's proposition to oust the Chief Minister, making his positions in government untenable.

This recent episode around some of the decision-making, and around the Chief Executive, I think has brought to a head some of my worries about leadership. The island needs leadership at this current time, we need people who can make the right decisions at the right time and I don't believe that's the case. Senator Steve Pallett

An extraordinary sitting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 10 November, and will decide the future of the island's government.At the sitting, the Chief Minister will have an opportunity to defend his position and answer questions from States Members.If the Chief Minister survives the vote, the status quo will continue. If he loses, the current government will fall and a new Chief Minister and a new government will have to be appointed.Any States Member, with a minimum of six Members supporting them could make a bid for the top job, within five working days of a successful vote of no confidence.

Senator Moore's proposition was brought after it emerged the government's Chief Executive, Charlie Parker, had accepted a second role as Non-Executive Director of a UK real estate company without having followed proper procedure.

The Chief Minister revealed that he had given his verbal approval to Mr Parker, but that this had not been formalised in writing. Members of the States Employment Board had also not been consulted or informed of the additional role.

Mr Parker himself has apologised for what he describes as 'a genuine oversight.'

The Chief Minister himself, in response to the looming vote of no confidence in his leadership has accused those behind it of trying to 'capitalise' on the situation for their own 'political gain'. To see the government fall as a consequence he said, 'would result in a manifestly disproportionate outcome given the circumstances'.