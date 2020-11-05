Shellfish exporters plead for financial help after lockdown affects sales

Exporters of shellfish in Jersey say they need more financial support, following new lockdowns across Europe.

Crab, lobster and oysters are among the island's most successful exports, but wholesalers say demand is plummeting with key markets shut.

We currently have over 500 tonnes of oysters that hasn't been sold so far this year. Fingers crossed the European market will open up again for the Christmas sales. Chris Le Masurier, Jersey Oyster Company

Individual fishermen did benefit from fisheries support grants over the summer, but there has been no specialist aid for shellfish producers and wholesalers.

We have asked Economic Development and Ports of Jersey for a little bit of assistance, but every ask has been rejected. Nathalie Porritt, Aqua-Mar Fisheries

In a statement, Aqua-Mar's landlord, the Ports of Jersey said: "We are closely following Government of Jersey's advice to provide extended credit terms to our tenants where required. We value all our partner businesses and will do what we reasonably can to provide appropriate assistance through this difficult period until demand recovers." However, they add, "The pandemic has also had a significant impact on Ports of Jersey."