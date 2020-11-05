What's on: Guernsey to hold only organised bonfires in British Isles
With lockdown restrictions preventing organised bonfires being held across the British Isles, Guernsey residents are some of the few being able to mark 5 November in a traditional way.
Here are some of the events taking place over the weekend for islanders to enjoy.
Thursday 5 November
North Athletics Club, Fort Road, St Sampsons, GY2 4GZStarts at 7pm
Wayfarer Centre (2nd Guernsey Scouts), Rue du Haut, Vale, GY6 8NBStarts at 7pm
Friday 6 November
La Hougette School, Route des Paysans, St Peter, GY7 9LAStarts at 5pm
Saturday 7 November
Guernsey Rugby Club, Footes Lane, St Peter Port, GY1 2RZStarts at 5pm
St Martins Athletics Club, Blanche Pierre Lane, St MartinsStarts at 6pm
