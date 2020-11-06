19-year-old fined £2,500 and banned from driving after doing 84mph in Jersey

A 19-year-old has been fined £2,500 and giving an 18-month ban after pleading guilty to dangerous driving offences in Jersey.

Jamie Higo was stopped doing 84mph by Honorary Police in St Ouen on 8 August.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier court date in October, when a forfeiture order of Higo’s vehicle was considered.

Ultimately, the court decided not to seize the vehicle in this instance, but did however conclude that they do have the power to do this and Higo was warned to expect this outcome should he be convicted of future motoring offences.