All sixth formers sent home from Jersey College for Girls due to Covid cluster
All sixth form students have been sent home from Jersey College for Girls, due to cluster of Covid-19 cases.
It comes just a day after the whole of year 11 were sent home due to a case being confirmed at the school.
Fewer than five students are said to have tested positive, and are all isolating with their families. Close contacts have been informed.
We are committed to supporting our students who have been impacted by the pandemic. Students who have to be at home due to Public Health guidelines will continue to receive school work online, from today, so that they can continue with their education.