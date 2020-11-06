BREAKING: Man found guilty of killing secret lover in Jersey

A man has been found guilty of killing his secret lover in Jersey.

Zsuzsanna Besenyei was found dead on the beach in Le Pulec in May 2018, after she had been missing for six days.

Last year, 57-year-old Jamie Warn was sentenced to 19 years in prison for her murder.

But, after appealing the conviction, he was granted a retrial.

Today the new jury returned the same verdict - guilty for one count of murder and two counts of perverting the course of justice.

He will now be remanded in custody until he is sentenced.

From the beginning this was a long and complex investigation. We are pleased that the court has come to this conclusion after reviewing the evidence. In our minds there was no question, but we respected the court’s decision to retry this case. We now hope that Zsuzsanna’s family can move on with their lives and they gain some form of closure from this verdict. Detective Inspector Craig Jackson

Zsuzsanna Besenyei was found dead on the beach in Le Pulec in May 2018.

A timeline of events