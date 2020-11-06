BREAKING: Man found guilty of killing secret lover in Jersey
A man has been found guilty of killing his secret lover in Jersey.
Zsuzsanna Besenyei was found dead on the beach in Le Pulec in May 2018, after she had been missing for six days.
Last year, 57-year-old Jamie Warn was sentenced to 19 years in prison for her murder.
But, after appealing the conviction, he was granted a retrial.
Today the new jury returned the same verdict - guilty for one count of murder and two counts of perverting the course of justice.
He will now be remanded in custody until he is sentenced.
From the beginning this was a long and complex investigation. We are pleased that the court has come to this conclusion after reviewing the evidence. In our minds there was no question, but we respected the court’s decision to retry this case. We now hope that Zsuzsanna’s family can move on with their lives and they gain some form of closure from this verdict.
A timeline of events
On 10 May 2018, Zsuzsanna Besenyei drove from her home in Maufant to Warn's flat in First Tower to collect money.
In the hours that followed, Warn killed her and hid her body in the boot of her own car.
The next day, he parked the car in this public car park and left it there for three days.
In the early hours of 14 May, Warn drove the car from First Tower to Le Pulec, known locally as Stinky Bay. It was there on the beach Warn dumped her body at low tide hoping it would soon become submerged.
CCTV and cell site data tracked him up to Le Pulec and down to St Aubin. There he abandoned Miss Besenyei's car on the beach, 500m from La Haule Slip, in an attempt to make it look like suicide.
In the days after her death, it is said Warn lied to police and sent messages from Miss Besenyei's phone to make it appear as if she was still alive.