GSPCA helps record number of hedgehogs in 2020

Guernsey's animal shelter is appealing for more intensive care units after it helped a record number of hedgehogs in 2020.

626 of the animals have been treated since January, up from 618 in 2019. Staff say more could be expected in the final two months of the year.

The charity says the autumn months are a 'truly awful' time for hedgehogs, with many babies struggling to survive in the changing conditions.

In the last 10 years we have had a phenomenal 4,485 hedgehogs through our doors and 2020 has broken the record for numbers to come into our care in our 147 year history. Already we have had 626 hedgehogs through the doors breaking all records and we have two months to go. Steve Byrne, GSPCA Manager

Albert is one of those who was brought to the service, after he was discovered covered in parasitic mites which burrow into the skin.

He will need months of treatment from the GSPCA - though they say thankfully, he was found at a healthy weight.

'Albert' was found covered in parasitic mites. Credit: GSPCA

The charity, which has seen a fall in donations because of the pandemic, is appealing for islanders to help fund new incubators for its base in St Andrews which cost between £235 and £670.

To support hedgehogs, the charity advises islanders to leave out water and food, such as cat, dog or specialist hedgehog food.

Hedgehogs seen in daylight often require urgent help

Hedgehogs which have cuts, flies or maggots crawling on them need urgent help.

Be sparing with the use of strimmers and hedge trimmers as hedgehogs can rest in undergrowth during the day.

Drains, nets, ponds and use of pesticides including slug pellets can pose a risk to hedgehogs.

Anyone who finds a hedgehog in distress can contact the GSPCA 24 hours a day for assistance.