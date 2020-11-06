Jersey contact-tracing app now works in UK and Gibraltar

Jersey's contact-tracing app will now work in the UK and Gibraltar.

Jersey Covid Alert uses low-level bluetooth technology to alert users if they have been in close proximity with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The software is now able to interact with the apps NHS COVID-19 in England and Wales, Beat Covid Gibraltar, Protect Scotland and StopCOVID NI.

Islanders will not have to do anything for the app to begin working overseas.

The interoperability of the app allows any islander who is identified as a direct contact to self-isolate quickly, reducing the risk of infecting others. While travel is currently restricted in England, the update to these apps will provide protection for those who need to travel for essential reasons such as work. Julian Blazeby, Jersey's Director General for Justice and Home Affairs Health

The app has been downloaded almost 40,000 times since it was released in October.

Islanders who are sent an alert should follow the public health guidance of the jurisdiction they are in.