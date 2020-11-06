Jersey half marathon cancelled

Jersey's half marathon has been cancelled, just two days before it was due to take place.

Organisers have cited coronavirus restrictions as the reason behind the cancellation.

The event was due to take place on Sunday, after it was rescheduled from June.

The increased risks around Covid-19 are such that Run Jersey Events cannot sufficiently control the potential risk of runners coming into fleeting contact with members of the public or breaching the one metre physical distancing guidelines. It is therefore with a heavy heart this decision has been made, albeit with the safety of our runners and the community in mind. Jersey Half Marathon Facebook post

Instead of competing in the official event, runners are now being encouraged to take part virtually.

The results will not stand in terms of the official records, but organisers hope this alternative will allow runners 'to flex your limbs after the weeks and months of hard training'.

In a post on social media, they also said they hope 'that the 13 June 2021 event will once again see 800 runners joined together in celebration at the starting line of the Jersey Half Marathon'.