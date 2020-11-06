Charlie Parker's second job is "not compatible" with his role as Jersey's Chief Executive, according to the island's Chief Minister.

A panel, led by Senator John Le Fondré, met yesterday to discuss Mr Parker's position as a Non-Executive Director at a UK property firm.

After listening to his comments, the Council concluded Mr Parker's two roles are "not compatible".

The States Employment Board met with the Chief Executive today (6 November), as his employer. They will now write to him with their position.