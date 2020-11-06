Police appeal after man punched and spat at by group of youths in Jersey

Police are appealing for information after two men were allegedly assaulted by a group of youths in St Helier.

The incident is believed to have taken place on 30 October at around 7pm, near stand G of Liberation Station.

One man is said to have been on the floor when another intervened. The second victim was then spat at and punched by one of the boys in the group, sustaining some injuries including losing a front tooth crown.

The first victim is yet to be traced by police.

The group of boys are described as wearing dark clothing, and the main instigator around six foot tall with a mop of curly hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the States of Jersey Police on 01534 612612, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.