A mental health facility in Jersey described as "not fit for purpose" has been officially reopened after a £1m renovation. Work to modernise the La Chasse site, which houses the islands adult mental health team, took a year and a half to complete. Staff say the government investment will dramatically improve services.

If you saw the previous building you will know that it was not entirely fit-for-purpose. We really needed to bring the building up to standard; it is fair to say the work that has been undertaken over the past 12-18 months represents a wonderful makeover and so much more. Deputy Richard Renouf, Minister for Health and Social Services

Part of the site that wasn't renovated Credit: ITV Channel TV

Associate Medical Director for adult mental health and social care. Credit: ITV Channel news

Now when you walk into the facility and you can see already how nice it is. You walk into the reception and the staff have the ability to really have the space to do things properly. We have rooms which are really nice and friendly. The seats are comfortable, we have computers in every room. We have a room for the families. So it is unbelieveable what we can achieve now compared to before. Dr Miguel Garcia Alcaraz, Adult Mental Health Services

The site was officially reopened by Deputy Richard Renouf on Friday 6 November.

Deputy Richard Renouf Credit: ITV Channel TV