Young people are becoming "far too relaxed" in their attitude towards public health guidance, and are having a "significant impact" on the spread of Covid-19 in Jersey.

Those are the words of the Chief Minister, who spoke at a press conference today (6 November).

Senator John Le Fondre says cases are now being tracked back to Halloween parties and other gatherings in confined spaces, where physical distancing was not maintained, and sharing of drinks and vapes has contributed to the spread of the virus.

He is urging parents to encourage their children to follow the rules, and warn them that tighter restrictions could be brought in if they do not change their behaviour.

You can catch Covid-19 and, if you do, you will spread it to your friends and your family. You may not have symptoms, but you could infect someone who will. And, while your lives may not be at risk, those of your family and older relatives are. Please think how devastating it would be for you and your family if you were to infect your grandparents and, worse still, it led to their deaths. Senator John Le Fondre, Jersey's Chief Minister

Health Minister, Deputy Richard Renouf, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the important of staying at least one metre apart from others in the community.

We understand it is hard to ask you to distance from the lifestyles we are so accustomed to and lucky to enjoy, and to maintain distance from those we love and care about. But it is distance which will hold us together through this challenging time. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

The Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, also spoke at today's press conference.

He says we must stop acting like we did over the summer, and appreciate that moving towards minter means "more Covid".