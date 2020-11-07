Hundreds of free meals will be given to older islanders in Jersey this December

Age Concern will be spreading some festive cheer this December by offering free meals to Jersey's older islanders.

This time of year usually marks the launch of the charity's ‘Operation Hamper’ campaign, where donations of packet or tinned food is packed into hampers and delivered to the elderly. However, this has had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

Instead, it hopes to deliver two-course meals for free for the last two weeks of December.

For many of our members this meal service has been a vital lifeline over the past six months and as the winter approaches many older people will be less likely to want to venture out. Age Concern Jersey

They plan to give out up to 100 free two course meals each weekday from 21 December to New Year’s Eve.

Historically we have closed our doors over the Christmas period but due to the current crisis we have taken the decision to remain open and extend our services at this critical time. Ben Shenton, Vice Chairman, Age Concern Jersey,

Islanders can view meal options at www.ageconcern.je.