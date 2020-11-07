Madeira has moved from green to amber under Jersey's travel traffic light system for travellers arriving into the island.

This means anyone travelling back from the region will be offered a PCR swab test on arrival (day zero) and also day five and must isolate until getting their second negative result.

The changes come into effect today (Saturday 7 November.)

In Jersey, travel guidance is issued using a 'traffic light' system, which categorises countries, and in some cases regions, as red, amber and green.

Green - People arriving from a green area are offered a PCR swab test on arrival (day zero) and also on day five. They must isolate until they get their first negative result.

Amber - People arriving from an amber area are offered PCR swab tests on arrival (day zero) and also day five and must isolate until getting their second negative result.

Red - People arriving from a red area are offered a PCR swab test on arrival (day zero) but must isolate for 14 days.

People arriving in Jersey are classified according to the place they have stayed overnight which is considered the highest risk in the past 14 days.