Deputy Peter Ferbrache has sent his congratulations on behalf of Guernsey’s Government to the new United States President-elect Joe Biden after his success in the 2020 US Presidential Election.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Credit: PA

The President of the United States and political decisions made by the United States have a relevance for those beyond its borders in our global community, particularly at this time in history with so many global challenges facing us that require a coordinated response from all jurisdictions large and small. Deputy Ferbrache

A woman holding a large "Biden Harris" flag while wearing face masks celebrate at the Monument. Credit: PA

Joe Biden has promised to be a “president for all Americans” after topping the 270 electoral college votes needed for victory over Donald Trump in a tight US election race.

The former vice-president was called as the winner of Pennsylvania on Saturday, meaning he has an insurmountable lead in the race for the White House.

The 77-year-old president-elect said he is “honoured” that America has “chosen me to lead our great country”, adding that it is time for the US to “unite” and “heal”.

I would like to extend my congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement. I wish them, the United States and its friends around the world – in which I include the Bailiwick of Guernsey – the very best for the coming four years. Deputy Ferbrache