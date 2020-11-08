Remembrance services take place across the Channel Islands

Acts of remembrance have been held across the Channel Islands today.

While services across Guernsey, Alderney and Sark were run as normal, because of coronavirus restrictions, the main event in Jersey was invitation only.

Jersey

The Field of Remembrance ceremony was held at the Great War Memorial in St Helier, as there was more open space for people to maintain social distancing.

The service was restricted to 40 people.

Guernsey

In Guernsey a procession started at the Town Arsenal which was followed by an Act of Remembrance and service at the War Memorial.

Alderney

In Alderney a church service took place at St Anne's church. This was followed by wreath laying at the cenotaph and then a vin d'honneur at the island hall for service members and their families and relatives of those who died in the wars.

At least 200 people attended the wreath laying at the Memorial Garden on Victoria Street with states members, jurats, the school, animal welfare, the clergy and all the armed services representatives taking part.

Wreaths were laid by the president on behalf of the people of Alderney, the royal british legion, the merchant navy and the animal welfare society for all animals who died in the wars.

Sark

In Sark a ceremony took place at the Men of Sark memorial outside St Peter’s Church and began with a parade of members of the Sark Branch of the Royal British Legion.

On the stroke of eleven the standards were lowered and the Last Post was played by Ash Jarman.

After the silence the names of those who lost their lives in both Wars were read aloud and wreathes were laid on the memorial. This was followed by a service inside the church.

