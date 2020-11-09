Aurigny deal ensures Alderney route can continue while one plane out of action
Aurigny has secured a deal to ensure its services can remain operational while one of its aircrafts is on annual maintenance.
Only one Dornier will operate the Alderney route throughout the period.
So, as a precaution, the airline has entered into an agreement with Scilly Isles Skybus to lease one of its planes - the Twin Otter - if needed.
We have put measures in place that we hope we may not need. We understand the importance of connectivity to Alderney especially at this time and want to avoid any widespread disruption resulting from a single aircraft operation.