David Place in St Helier closed for resurfacing

A major route from the north of St Helier will be closed for resurfacing from today (9 November).

David Place will be shut between Gas Place and Val Plaisant from 9:15am to 4pm every weekday for the next two weeks.

Diversion routes will be in place, while access to premises will be maintained wherever possible.

Stopford Road, Vauxhall Street, and St Mark’s Road - between David Place and Oxford Road - will be made two-way during the project.

Temporary bus stops will also be in place.