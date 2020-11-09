Deadline to register for Alderney President postal and proxy votes approaches

The deadline for Alderney residents to register to vote by post or proxy in the island's presidential election is tomorrow (Wednesday 11 November).

The election is due to be held on Saturday 14 November at the Island Hall in Royal Connaught Square.

Alderney residents need to register by 5pm tomorrow to vote in the presidential election on Saturday 14th Nov. The polling station is set to be open from 9:30am until 6:30pm.

The position of President of the States of Alderney extends over a four year period. The incumbent President, William Tate, has been in the role since 21 June 2019.

Anyone looking to register for postal vote or proxy will need to obtain an application from the office of the Chief Executive.