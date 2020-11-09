Islander has lockdown locks lopped off for charity

An islander who went without a haircut for over 1,000 days has finally braved the long-awaited chop for charity.

While many of us went without a trim during lockdown, James Kirk from Guernsey had been growing his hair for much longer - going without a cut for more than three years.

Now, it has all been taken off to raise money for the Little Princess Trust - an organisation that makes wigs for children who have cancer.

James has also raised nearly £2,500 for the charity.