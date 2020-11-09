Jersey's Chief Executive resigns from his position

Jersey's Chief Executive Charlie Parker has resigned from his position it has been announced.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr Parker confirmed that he is stepping down from his role after it emerged that he had a £50,000 second job as a non-executive director that had not been approved by the States Employment Board (SEB).

Senator John Le Fondré has confirmed that the SEB met today to discuss the matter. The Chief Minister himself is currently facing mounting pressure over his own position, with a vote of no confidence in his leadership set to be debated tomorrow (Tuesday 10 November.) In his letter to the Chief Minister, Mr Parker says, that he has "tried to find an way through" the events of the last week.