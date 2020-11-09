More than 5,000 Christmas shoeboxes collected in Guernsey
More than 5,000 shoeboxes have been collected in Guernsey, filled with gifts for under-privileged children in Eastern Europe. In a record breaking year for Rotary Guernesiais, 5,717 boxes were put together.
They will now be shipped to the UK for distribution by the Wessex District Rotary organisation.
The generosity of Islanders never ceases to amaze, but Guernsey you’ve surpassed yourselves this year. We set a target of 5,000 boxes, and totally smashed it! A whopping 5,717 boxes filled with essentials and gifts will shortly be making their way to put smiles on the faces of many children in desperate need.