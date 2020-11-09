Police called to several parties breaking COVID rules in Jersey
Honorary police in Jersey had to break up a number of parties over the weekend, which were breaking COVID rules. One was a bonfire, organised for charity and had around 60 people in attendance. Another was a group of 40 youngsters, who had met outside St Martin's Public Hall and caused some damage.
Islanders are being reminded that with more than 100 cases in the island now, 'everyone has to play their part and follow the rules'.
COVID does not have a reason or excused that is acceptable. It is tough but if people do not follow the advice then numbers will increase. Its not those who attend the events that are of concern, but those to whom they hand on this virus over the next few days. Please, everyone, play your part and follow the rules.