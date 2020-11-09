Seven arrested and over £6K of drugs seized in Jersey Police crackdown

Seven people have been arrested and over £6,000 worth of drugs have been seized over the course of three days in Jersey.

It is all part of the ongoing Operation Shark, launched by the States of Jersey Police earlier this year.

Of the arrests, five were men and two were women, ranging from 16 to 31-years-old. They have since been bailed while investigations continue.

The drugs seized were a mix of Class A and Class B - Amphetamine, Cocaine, Ecstasy and Cannabis.

In addition, police also found £4,000 in crash, suspected to be the proceeds of drug trafficking.